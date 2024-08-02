Previous
A most unusual and mystical sunset cloud formation over the marsh by congaree
A most unusual and mystical sunset cloud formation over the marsh

2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

John

@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Most unusual
August 2nd, 2024  
Diana
Quite magical.
August 2nd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous find and a great capture of this strange-looking sunset.
August 2nd, 2024  
