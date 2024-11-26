Sign up
Previous
Photo 3001
Fountain at Waterfront Park and market area in historic Charleston
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6117
photos
109
followers
26
following
822% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2024 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 26th, 2024
