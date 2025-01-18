Sign up
Photo 3045
Mellow late afternoon light
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6227
photos
108
followers
25
following
834% complete
View this month »
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Latest from all albums
3043
1272
3044
1907
3045
1908
1909
3046
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Lovely light!
January 19th, 2025
