Photo 3054
Loved this newly painted wall art on a business at the beach when I was there this past Sunday.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
