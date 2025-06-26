Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3150
Summer clouds
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6452
photos
102
followers
24
following
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
Latest from all albums
3148
3149
3150
1995
3151
1996
3152
1997
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
27th June 2025 10:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Ryan
ace
Love it
June 29th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful!
June 29th, 2025
