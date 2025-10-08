Previous
Next
Dream house by congaree
Photo 3207

Dream house

8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
878% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet - a dream !
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact