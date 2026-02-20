Previous
Charleston Historic District home, early evening by congaree
Photo 3289

Charleston Historic District home, early evening

20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Wylie ace
it does look impressive, especially in this light
February 22nd, 2026  
Brian ace
BOB. Impressive capture.
February 22nd, 2026  
