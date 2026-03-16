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Path in the park in Spring by congaree
Photo 3307

Path in the park in Spring

16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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Agnes ace
So beautiful
March 18th, 2026  
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