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Photo 3331
Night voyage
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th April 2026 8:24pm
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