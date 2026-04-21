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Photo 3333
Live oak
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6825
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Photo Details
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1
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2
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th April 2026 4:56pm
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Beverley
ace
i like looking up too...
April 21st, 2026
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