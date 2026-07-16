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Photo 3384
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2026 8:39pm
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