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Photo 3389
Moon and clouds, 4 am
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2026 3:42am
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