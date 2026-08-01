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Photo 3394
Serenity
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6942
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st July 2026 8:14pm
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Beverley
ace
beautiful capture... the dreamy sky & the lush colours of nature...
August 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous image
August 2nd, 2026
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