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by congaree
Photo 3395

2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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Beverley ace
beautiful collection of lovely flowers blooming ...
August 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of these wonderful, colorful flowers
August 2nd, 2026  
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