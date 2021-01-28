Sign up
Photo 1230
The fountain at Hampton Park
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
336% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and wonderful blues.
January 28th, 2021
