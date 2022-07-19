Sign up
Photo 1428
Marsh sunset
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
2
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
4806
photos
119
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2022 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous sunset and scene, the colours are amazing.
July 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gloriously beautiful at sunset ! fav
July 19th, 2022
