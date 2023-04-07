Sign up
Photo 1536
Irises are becoming abundant now.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
2
2
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
My favorites
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful flower , great pov and detail of the veined petals! fav
April 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love these, beautifully captured.
April 7th, 2023
