Previous
Wedding under the oaks by congaree
Photo 1600

Wedding under the oaks

18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What an idyllic spot for a wedding - in front of the beautiful mansion, With the Spanish moss floating from the Oak trees.
A super pov and framing of the scene -fav
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise