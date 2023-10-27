Previous
Sasanqua camellia an raindrops by congaree
Photo 1609

Sasanqua camellia an raindrops

27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! a great capture of the glossy leaves , the soft pink petals encrusted with raindrops - fav
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2023  
Brian ace
Magnificent
October 27th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Magnifique
October 27th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
October 27th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful colour and raindrops
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2023  
