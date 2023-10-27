Sign up
Previous
Photo 1609
Sasanqua camellia an raindrops
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
7
3
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! a great capture of the glossy leaves , the soft pink petals encrusted with raindrops - fav
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2023
Brian
ace
Magnificent
October 27th, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Magnifique
October 27th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
October 27th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful colour and raindrops
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2023
