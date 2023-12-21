Sign up
Photo 1639
Live oaks and afternoon light
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2023 4:39pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice glimpses of light in the otherwise cool greens of the forest! Such wonderful strong dark bows and branches ! fav
December 21st, 2023
