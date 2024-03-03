Sign up
Photo 1682
Untitled
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
1
0
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5576
photos
108
followers
27
following
461% complete
View this month »
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
Latest from all albums
1682
2790
1683
1099
2791
1684
2792
1100
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the cloud pattern
March 5th, 2024
