Moss-draped Southern sunset. Quite atmospheric! by congaree
Photo 1741

Moss-draped Southern sunset. Quite atmospheric!

31st May 2024 31st May 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Darlene ace
Beautiful capture. I love the way the moss is hanging and the color of the sky is amazing. Fav
May 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful scene and gorgeous tones.
May 31st, 2024  
