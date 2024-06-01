Previous
German chamomile, a species of Mayweed by congaree
Photo 1742

German chamomile, a species of Mayweed

I thought they were daisies at first.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

John

Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Diana ace
So beautifully captured.
June 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 1st, 2024  
