Sleepy Owl by congaree
I combined in this photograph two artworks, a copper half moon with an owl sleeping inside, and a reproduction of a fantasy artwork on canvas featuring a quarter moon with a butterfly and a field of flowers.
Diane ace
Magical! Fav
June 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great composition and work on this one.
June 13th, 2024  
