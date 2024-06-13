Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1748
Sleepy Owl
I combined in this photograph two artworks, a copper half moon with an owl sleeping inside, and a reproduction of a fantasy artwork on canvas featuring a quarter moon with a butterfly and a field of flowers.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5766
photos
108
followers
27
following
478% complete
View this month »
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
Latest from all albums
2857
1157
1158
1747
2858
1748
2859
1159
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2024 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Magical! Fav
June 13th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great composition and work on this one.
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close