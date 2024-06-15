Sign up
Previous
Photo 1750
Marsh sunset
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
1
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5774
photos
108
followers
27
following
479% complete
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
2861
1749
2862
1159
2863
1750
1160
2864
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2024 8:23pm
Diana
ace
Magical capture and gorgeous layers.
June 15th, 2024
