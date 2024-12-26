Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1892
Camellias as landscape
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6189
photos
108
followers
26
following
518% complete
View this month »
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
Latest from all albums
3027
3028
1892
1265
3029
1893
1266
3030
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful with the petals on the ground
December 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close