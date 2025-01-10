Previous
One of my favorite ornate doorways in Charleston’s historic district. by congaree
Photo 1901

One of my favorite ornate doorways in Charleston’s historic district.

10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh John- I agree such a beautiful stained glass window with its central bull glass in this wooden door ! fav
January 12th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
The owners have good taste! And found some colourfful plants to create a pleasing contrast. Fav!
January 12th, 2025  
