Photo 1926
Charleston’s one and only “skyscraper,” the 8-story People’s Office Building,built between 1909 and 1911.
5th February 2025
John
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
