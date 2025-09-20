Sign up
Photo 2038
Marsh sky
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6548
photos
100
followers
24
following
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2035
1313
3195
2036
3196
2037
3197
2038
Views
0
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2025 7:25pm
