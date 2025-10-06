Sign up
Previous
Photo 2047
Sunset at high tide over the Ashley River
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
3
0
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6570
photos
100
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2025 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Lovely sunset and reflections! Just check the horizon!
October 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
October 6th, 2025
