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Photo 2132
Lucky timing
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
My favorites
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2026 8:02pm
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Agnes
ace
Fantastic
March 18th, 2026
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