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Photo 2152
Flowers in a color palette
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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Taken
18th April 2026 7:54pm
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