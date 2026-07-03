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Photo 2193
Hampton Park
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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1st July 2026 8:35pm
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