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Photo 2196
Tidal creek at sunset
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
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6th July 2026 8:27pm
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