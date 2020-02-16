Sign up
Photo 598
Lights of Magnolia
I visited the Chinese Lantern Light Display at Magnia Gardens the other night. It was spectacular. I’ve never seen anything like it. Total sensory overload. I was happily exhausted when I got home.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
3953
photos
103
followers
36
following
Views
1
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
12th February 2020 7:48pm
