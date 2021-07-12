Previous
Soaring pelicans by congaree
Photo 722

Soaring pelicans

12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
George ace
Wonderful capture.
July 12th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 12th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
Nice shot.
July 12th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
cool shot in portrait mode
July 12th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Nice capture!
July 13th, 2021  
