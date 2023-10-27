Sign up
Previous
Photo 1026
Early evening moon over ocean
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
4
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th October 2023 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and tranquil with all the soft tones !
October 27th, 2023
Brian
ace
Serene
October 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and tones.
October 27th, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Jolie image
October 27th, 2023
