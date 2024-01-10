Sign up
Photo 1074
A very old and majestic oak in Hampton Park, one of the reasons I love the place so much. It’s full of a variety of oak trees.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Views
1
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th January 2024 4:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
