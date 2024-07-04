Previous
Scarlet lady’s tresses, a species of Dichromanthus by congaree
I spotted this unusually named flower at Hampton Park the other day. I love any type of oranges colored flower.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

John

@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this unusual beauty.
July 4th, 2024  
