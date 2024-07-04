Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1171
Scarlet lady’s tresses, a species of Dichromanthus
I spotted this unusually named flower at Hampton Park the other day. I love any type of oranges colored flower.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5814
photos
111
followers
27
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Latest from all albums
1169
2878
2879
1170
1762
1171
1763
2880
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2024 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this unusual beauty.
July 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close