Photo 1251
Brilliant Autumn pin oak
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
2
2
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6138
photos
108
followers
26
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful against the grey surroundings ! fav
December 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
December 5th, 2024
