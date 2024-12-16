Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1259
Winter surfing
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
6167
photos
108
followers
26
following
345% complete
View this month »
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
Latest from all albums
1884
3019
3020
1259
1885
1260
3021
1261
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
My favorites 2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
December 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot of surf and waves !
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close