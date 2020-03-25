Previous
Ups & Downs by connorkmrhs
Ups & Downs

You definitely pay attention to details more when you're confined to a space for a while. Hunter the German Shepherd is in good view, but something seems to have caught his eye.
25th March 2020

Connor K MRHS

