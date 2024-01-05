Jan52024 by contraflicted
Jan52024

effects of being broke. post bi-polar episode. humiliated. beginning of divorce. having the flu for 3 days. and PMS.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

ContraFlicted

@contraflicted
