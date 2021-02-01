Sign up
311 / 365
Indulgent
A rich chocolate cake with Ferrero Rocher & Terry’s Chocolate Orange!
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
85% complete
Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
cake
