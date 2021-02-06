Sign up
Freshly Baked
Another sourdough success, which pleases me greatly considering the huge effort involved! I’m new to sourdough baking & although it’s time consuming, it’s very rewarding.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1433
photos
54
followers
49
following
85% complete
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
311
720
721
722
723
724
312
725
Views
3
Album
Food!
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
6th February 2021 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
View
Tags
bread
,
homemade
,
baking
,
sourdough
