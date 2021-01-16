Previous
Serene Saturday by cookingkaren
Photo 704

Serene Saturday

This is a little village called Stoke Gabriel not far from where I live. It’s extremely popular with holidaymakers in the summer & you can’t usually get parked or in the cafe during August! However, in January it is a very peaceful place to be.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
Photo Details

