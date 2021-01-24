Sign up
Photo 712
Top
I know that much of the UK had snow today but in Devon we had glorious weather again. Walked on the coastal path. This is my daughter at the top of the hill, beating me to it!
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
0
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1417
photos
50
followers
45
following
195% complete
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
grass
,
path
,
step
