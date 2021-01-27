Previous
Sisters by cookingkaren
Photo 715

Sisters

After their online school lessons today, I found my older daughter painting her younger sister’s nails. A rare moment of sisterly love captured!
Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it.
