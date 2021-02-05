Sign up
Photo 724
Reflections
The water was like glass at Brixham Harbour today.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1433
photos
54
followers
49
following
198% complete
View this month »
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
boats
,
harbour
,
devon
,
nautical
Yoland
ace
Great reflection, I love the colours painted on the houses on the ridge
February 7th, 2021
