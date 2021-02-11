Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 730
Sea Foam
It was like the Arctic out there this morning. The easterly winds coming in off of the sea apparently gave us a wind chill of -7. The sea was churned up, creating lots of sea foam blowing in onto the promenade. Bracing!!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
0
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1438
photos
54
followers
50
following
200% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th February 2021 8:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sea
,
winter
,
february
,
cold
,
foam
,
choppy
