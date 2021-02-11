Previous
Sea Foam by cookingkaren
Photo 730

Sea Foam

It was like the Arctic out there this morning. The easterly winds coming in off of the sea apparently gave us a wind chill of -7. The sea was churned up, creating lots of sea foam blowing in onto the promenade. Bracing!!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Karen Miller

I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
